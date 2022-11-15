An ode to good news and a long-read

IF you're a Camden Haven Courier subscriber, you will know that amidst all the police and political alerts, and protests and promises, we like to throw in lashings of good news.
That's not just us giving you value for money.
Often it is because they're the stories people most want to share, and need. Without simple human kindness and generosity, some of us would be doing things a lot tougher than we are.
It could be as simple as donating a beach-friendly wheelchair to a surf-club, or replacing the hub caps stolen from the Community at 3 bus (you'll find these stories online right now). These acts restore our faith in goodness prevailing.
We also like to share school news. How great is Camden Haven High School's success in the Quantum Diorama Challenge!
Reporter Liz Langdale's first-person account of the Pilot Beach women swimmers is what we call "experiential" reporting. After all, what better way to tell you about something than trying it ourselves.
And our story updating the timeline for the delivery of recycled water, is called an "explainer". It means we're not just telling you that something is going to happen, but also why and how it's going to happen.
Right now, I'm thoroughly enjoying our "fisho" Kate Shelton's weekly What's Biting column, because she always imparts a tidbit or two that helps me separate my mullet from my mahi mahi.
This is how journalism differs from other forms of public communication. By taking the time to examine an issue, idea or achievement, a fully-rounded picture emerges that not only makes for interesting reading, but also informative, fact-based reading. It's true storytelling with a public benefit.
Globally, long-form is back. We see it in podcasts, digital mini-documentaries, photo essays and true crime serials. People are craving a deeper experience and that applies to journalism too.
Of course we balance that with breaking news and court and crime alerts but whenever we can, we'll take a deep dive and hope that you learn something new. I know I always do.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast ACM (Camden Haven Courier)
