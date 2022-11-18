Camden Haven Courier

Rainbow on the River's Rackas Robinson is working to build acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people

Liz Langdale
Liz Langdale
November 19 2022 - 10:00am
Rackas Robinson wants the area to become more inclusive for people who might be struggling with their sexuality. Picture by Liz Langdale

Rackas Robinson doesn't have fond memories of the time she revealed she was gay to her friends and family.

