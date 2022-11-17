Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club will be dwarfed by size and muscle, but they've welcomed the challenge ahead of this weekend's Ocean Thunder Surfboat Series.
The catchcry around the boat shed over the last couple of weeks has been to keep it real.
Whatever the club's under-23 women's crew lose in physique, they hope to make up for in "ticker" when they battle Australia's best at the elite rowing carnival.
In a classic David and Goliath battle out on the waves, boat sweep Steve Monaghan admitted there's no expectation on the Boatettes when they appear on the national broadcast stage.
"They'll be dwarfed by size and muscle, but they've got so much ticker and they're a great bunch of girls," he said.
"We just came off a pretty impressive training run (on Thursday morning) where they were trying their absolute hearts out and that shows that Wauchope-Bonny Hills grit that's in the boat shed.
"It's really nice to see them advance and progress to this level."
When they jump in the boat for their first race on Saturday morning at Dee Why there will be Olympic-standard rowers littered throughout the other 11 elite open women's crews.
Monaghan was already attending the carnival as a sweep and it would have been "too hard" to split the Boatettes up and have other sweeps take them.
"We're keeping it real and that's the thing, we've got no high expectations because I know the quality of those open ladies (at Ocean Thunder) is extraordinary," Monaghan said.
"Hopefully we can keep on the pace with them; that's our goal - to rattle the cage a little bit and go as hard as we can."
Ready or not, Wauchope-Bonny Hills are on the starting line after they gained entry by default after their men's crew performed exceptionally last year when they filled in for a COVID-hit Collaroy crew.
"It's just an extraordinary competition; it's the best rowers in Australia and our girls have come through from nippers, jumped in the boat and been going alright around this area for quite some time," Monaghan said.
Crew members Emma Eggins and Monique Durbridge admitted there was boat shed bragging rights up for grabs.
"The boys loved the OT last year and now it's the girls' turn; 100 percent there's added motivation to do better than the boys," Eggins said.
Grace Monaghan echoed her dad's thoughts on no expectations.
"He (Steve) has been gentle with the training and then he comes out with a little competitive side, but we've been training every morning this week so it's been good," she said.
"It's just a learning curve this one and that will be our base for the next one."
The Ocean Thunder Surfboat Series will be broadcast live on Channel 9 and Fox Sports on Saturday (November 19) from 8am.
"Now they're stepping up big time into the open ladies and they're up against Olympic-standard rowers in amongst all the other crews.
