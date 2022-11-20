It was all about the experience of being in the state final of the Todd Woodbridge Cup tennis tournament rather than a focus on results for North Haven and Kendall Public schools.
Both schools represented the Mid North Coast at Sydney Olympic Park on November 14 and while they didn't make a playoff, they welcomed the opportunity.
The Todd Woodbridge Cup is a primary school competition for stage two (years three and four) that uses modified equipment, numeric scoring and mixed gender teams.
Both schools finished in the middle of the pack with four pools consisting of six teams each where the top eight progressed to a playoff before the top two qualified for finals.
Kendall Tennis Club president Wendy Hudson said it was encouraging to see local schools mixing it with the best from New South Wales.
"The kids had a lot of fun and really liked the overnight trip," she said.
Tennis NSW community tennis officer Kylie Hunt said the state-wide school tennis tournament is grassroots level red-ball tennis.
"They are using smaller racquets, lighter and bigger balls with smaller courts and smaller nets which makes the game easier for those kids who are not top-level players," she said.
"We've always had a great representation from this area go through to the state finals."
