A Lake Cathie massage therapist has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually touching a patient.
Mark John De Bono, 63, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Monday, November 21.
Police say that on Friday October 21, a 36-year-old woman attended a massage parlour in Lake Cathie for an appointment.
It is alleged De Bono sexually touched the woman during the massage, which led her to stop the treatment and leave.
Police were notified and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District began investigating the alleged incident.
On Saturday November 19, about 6.30pm, detectives arrested De Bono at Port Macquarie Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of sexual touching and appeared before a registrar on Sunday, November 20, where he was granted bail and ordered to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court the following day.
During De Bono's appearance, the prosecution sought to add a bail condition that restricted him from seeing female patients.
Defence lawyer Michael Dampney responded that his client was pleading not guilty and denies the allegations.
Mr Dampney handed up a number of character references from the 63-year-old's clients and argued he does not need to be restricted in regards to seeing and treating patients.
"These referees are aware of the allegations," Mr Dampney said.
He also said his client runs the only massage therapy business in Lake Cathie and the risk is reduced because "anyone that comes to him will have knowledge of this accusation... and will be aware of it."
Magistrate Darcy noted that it is coming up to the summer period and "there might be people coming in [to town] who don't know anything about him [and they] might be looking for a massage.
Mr Dampney said his client would be willing to put up a sign stating 'I have been charged with sexually touching a patient and I maintain my innocence', in his place of work.
"That way it addresses the concerns of clients who haven't read the newspaper or heard it on the grapevine," Mr Dampney said.
Magistrate Darcy didn't agree.
"That would be risking his safety and I'm not making a condition like that," she said.
The court heard that De Bono has "no prior allegations of this nature" but that there is a "reasonably strong case against him".
"The complainant has made an immediate complaint and it wasn't the first time she had been treated by the accused, with no issues during her other appointments," Magistrate Darcy said.
"The allegations are quite specific."
Court documents show De Bono allegedly cupped the woman's breast and kissed her pubic bone during the massage.
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account De Bono's numerous clients who have never experienced any "untoward behaviour" and found him to be professional in his treatment of them.
However, she said there does need to be restrictions on how De Bono sees his patients to mitigate the risk of further complaints.
A change to De Bono's bail means he is not to treat any female clients unless another adult is present.
If they are an existing client, they are able to be treated by him, but must be informed by De Bono that he is before the court on allegations of sexual touching and those clients must consent to being treated by him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.