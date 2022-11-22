Camden Haven Courier
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Mid North Coast nurses are joining the 24-hour statewide strike over working conditions

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquaire nurses will walk off the job for 24 hours on Wednesday, November 23. File picture by Ruby Pascoe

Nurses will go on strike for the fourth time this year as the staffing crisis worsens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.