It was great to see everyone enjoying the warmer weather this past week and taking the opportunity to head out for a fish.
In the rivers, my pick would be bream fishing on whitebait or prawns this week. Flathead should also be quite active, with live bait seeing the best results and on the daytime high tide.
For luderick fishos, the break walls are still holding some nice fish, with both sea cabbage and weed flies seeing the best success over the past week.
On the mulloway front, while the lower reaches have been a little slow, fishos are having more success catching school sized further west in the Hastings and Macleay rivers.
On the crabbing front, locals are reporting that it has been a little slow around the lower parts of the river, however reasonable reports of muddies have come from further up the rivers in the warmer water. Stay persistent as numbers of mud and blue swimmer crabs should improve as we approach summer.
For fishing off the beaches this week Gap beach in South West Rocks produced some bream, dart and flathead.
Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie has produced reasonable numbers of tailor as well as some nice bream.
School mulloway numbers are still prolific around the southern end of North Shore beach and around Lake Cathie. A few flathead and the odd nice whiting have also been about on most beaches.
Off the rocks, Point Plomer saw a few drummer and luderick caught during the week. You'll also find a few decent bream and tailor hanging around the washes of protected headlands. There are reports of some great catches of fish off Crowdy and Diamond Head for those wanting to try a new spot to rock fish.
Freshwater fishing last week produced some great Australian Bass in the upper reaches of the Macleay, Camden Haven and Hastings rivers. Looking at the long-term forecast there's a few decent showers predicted at the end of November and the first few days of December. If the weather forecast is correct this may put a pause on freshwater fishing until the rivers clear.
Offshore, a few nice reef fish have been encountered by fishos that managed to get to sea. Last weekend saw some nice snapper and the odd pearl perch caught, whilst a few large snapper have been taken close in off Lake Cathie on soft plastics. South West Rocks and Hathead FADs last week produced some great catches of Mahi Mahi.
If you are planning on heading out for a fish this weekend I would try for a Mahi Mahi before the wind picks up and according to the NSW DPI website the Port Macquarie FAD is back in action.
