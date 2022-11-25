Laurieton United Services Club's lower level function area has been out of action since the March 2021 floods.
A $200,000 funding boost will help restore the club's flood-damaged sports bar and function area, which in the year before the flood, was used for functions 345 times.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams announced the funding on Thursday, November 24.
Laurieton United Services Club general manager Rob Dwyer said the club was absolutely overwhelmed in response to the state government funding to help reconstruct the facility.
"It [the project] will restore normality for the community which utilised the facility so frequently," he said.
It will cost more than $500,000 for the reconstruction and associated work.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has approved the development application for the project.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said this project will help this important organisation in the work they do by providing modern and functional facilities and services our community deserves.
"The $200,000 funding will mean the Laurieton United Services Club can continue to be a key hub for the Camden Haven community and a life-saving shelter during emergencies," Mrs Williams said.
The funding is through the Infrastructure Grants program.
NSW Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said funding under the Infrastructure Grants program is made possible by the Clubgrants category three, which reinvests profits from registered clubs' gaming machines into community projects.
The club also secured a $420,00 federal government grant for flood mitigation.
"The club is confident we can bring this facility back to the community and it won't be damaged again like this in the future," Mr Dwyer said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
