Camden Haven Courier

Funding boost to help restore flood-damaged area at Laurieton United Services Club

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
November 25 2022 - 11:00am
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Laurieton United Services Club general manager Rob Dwyer welcome the funding to restore the club's flood-damaged lower level function area.

Laurieton United Services Club's lower level function area has been out of action since the March 2021 floods.

Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

