Camden Haven Courier
Nominate community champions for 2023 Australia Day Awards

By Newsroom
November 26 2022 - 4:00am
Mayor Peta Pinson (fourth from left) and the 2022 Australia Day award winners Jamie Donovan (Citizen of the Year), Georgia Ryan (Young Citizen of the Year), Larry Brook (Senior Citizen of the Year), a representative from St Agnes' Catholic Parish Flood Recovery Group (Community Group of the Year), and Sue Baker (Environmental Citizen of the Year). Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Here is your chance to help recognise those who give selflessly to the community.

