Here is your chance to help recognise those who give selflessly to the community.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is calling on the community to lodge nominations for the 2023 Australia Day Awards.
Nominations have opened for several awards which aim to highlight the work by selfless people in the region and provide an insight into their achievements.
Winners will also receive a council grant to help continue their work.
People are invited to nominate locals across five categories. They are Citizen of the Year, Young Leader of the Year, Community Organisation of the Year, Environment Award and Living Treasure.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the Australia Day Awards provide the perfect opportunity for people to acknowledge the efforts of those that have gone above and beyond.
She said the awards were an opportunity to shine a light on great people who have left their mark on our community over the past 12 months.
"While I recognise we are still two months away from the occasion, planning for the awards has now started," Cr Pinson said.
"It is so important we get those nominations in to support the wonderful people who have played their part in putting our community first.
"I know of so many selfless acts of goodwill and great leadership from so many locals this year, and I'll be sure to show them my support over the coming three weeks while applications remain open."
Winners will be announced as part of the council's Australia Day Awards program in January 2023.
Nominations for the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Australia Day Awards close on January 6, 2023.
The community can lodge nominations through the council's website.
