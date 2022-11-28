Urgent pothole repairs across the region will be prioritised, with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) receiving $479,315 to tackle weather-hit roads head on.
NSW Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway said funding from the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round (PRR) will be provided to PMHC to address priority repairs and ongoing maintenance of potholes.
"Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has been successful for funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round to assist in addressing priority repairs and delivering safer and improved journeys for communities across the region," Mr Farraway said.
"Locals will start to see work commence ahead of Christmas with successful councils able to take advantage of the PRR funding from December 1."
Port Macquarie Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said the much-needed funding would help ensure boots are on the ground and filling potholes in the lead up to the Christmas holidays.
"The potholes that have plagued our roads for far too long will be tackled immediately thanks to the NSW Government's funding pledge to help fix our ailing road network," Mayor Pinson said.
"Almost half a million dollars will be spent on urgent pothole repairs to help fast track our road network's return to health. I am grateful for Minister Farraway's contribution to the cause, and the NSW Government's ongoing investment in helping councils bounce back from the worst natural disasters some of us have ever seen."
The PRR is the first time a dedicated program has been established by the NSW Government to assist Councils with fixing potholes on the local and regional road network.
Works covered under the program include routine corrective maintenance of potholes in rigid and flexible pavements, sealed and unsealed road shoulders.
This includes unplanned maintenance activities that are necessary to ensure continued access and the safe operation PMHC's 1395km road network.
The PRR funding builds on the $500 million invested by the NSW Government through the Fixing Local Roads program to help regional councils repair, maintain and seal local roads across the state.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.