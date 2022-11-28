Camden Haven Courier

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council secures funding for 'urgent' pothole repairs across the region

By Newsroom
Updated November 29 2022 - 2:06am, first published November 28 2022 - 2:15pm
PMHC has received $479,315 to fix potholes across the region. File picture

Urgent pothole repairs across the region will be prioritised, with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) receiving $479,315 to tackle weather-hit roads head on.

