Credit card considerations: What should I be focusing on?

Credit cards can be an incredibly beneficial item to own, but being smart with them is key. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Purchasing a new credit card, or perhaps even your first, is not a process that should be undertaken lightly.



There are many factors to consider, ranging from interest rates to repayments, or maybe even the bonuses that come with owning one.



Today, we run through the major focal points you should consider when purchasing a credit card.

What are the rewards?

When searching for a credit card, there are a plethora of considerations to focus on; however, by far the most enjoyable is "what is the rewards system like?".



There are plenty of credit cards that earn you Qantas Frequent Flyer Points every time you shop. Alternatively, discounts or vouchers can be offered at selected stores, which can be incredibly beneficial when doing weekly grocery shopping.



When considering your credit card extras, it's important to take into account your lifestyle and what you would value the most.



If you have a family, then rewards that lean more towards aiding your day to day via cashback or shopping discounts would be a lot more beneficial than it would be for a young single person.



However, somebody who is looking to travel would value frequent flyer points, travel vouchers and airport lounge passes when it comes to using their card.

How do you want to use your card?

Much like considering your lifestyle when looking at the benefits that come with owning a credit card, it's also important to factor in how you will be using it.



If it's something to help with daily expenses and so to be used frequently, it's important to think about such components as flat-rate rewards, which is when your card will offer a fixed percentage off all your purchases, indifferent of what they actually are.



A lot of people will also purchase a credit card in order to build up their credit score.



If this is the case then try and use your credit card almost with the same mind you would use a debit card; don't purchase things unless you can afford them, and make sure you're paying them off at the end of each month.



Finally, there are those who will purchase the "in case of emergency" cards. These cards are for those times when you're likely to not have the cash on hand, be it last minute flights or unexpected trips to the hospital.



For these kinds of cards, it's vital to look for a card with a high limit, no annual fee and low-interest rates.

What is your limit?

A credit card can open up a world of possibilities for you. Suddenly, there are items you can purchase that you may not have been able to do so immediately, as well as little perks and benefits for spending.



However, it's important to keep in mind your lifestyle, not just in a day to day activities sense but also in a budgeting sense.



Some credit cards come with fixed limits that have to do with such factors as your current credit score.



However, if this limit doesn't suit your lifestyle adequately, there are different cards that will review your usage and increase your limit accordingly.



There are also companies in which you can request an increase in your limit; however, the safest way for your limit to improve over time is to focus on bettering your credit score, continuing to pay your bills on time, and should you have an income change, notifying your credit card company of this.

What are the fees like?

Whilst it can be tempting to simply look at the more enjoyable aspects of credit card usage, such as the rewards system. It's also imperative that you turn your attention to the kinds of fees that come with your specific card.



Take your time and shop around, there are many cards on the market and it's all about what suits you and your life.



It's all about considering what you can afford. Ideally, finding a credit card with no annual fee is the best deal. This means you don't have to worry about paying yearly to use your card.



However, though this is a common payment that people look out for, it is not the only one worth noting. Many cards come with late fees, issued when you miss paying by a specific date; these can actually be beneficial.



Avoiding late fees serves as an effective motivator for not missing your payment date and helps keep you in check so that your repayments don't pile up.



