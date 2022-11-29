An unattended candle has set fire to a Kendall home after being left by a window, leaving walls, curtains and belongings damaged.
Laurieton Fire and Rescue as well as Camden Haven Rural Fire Service crews received a call for a house fire at approximately 2:40pm this afternoon (November 29) on Graham Street, Kendall.
Fortunately, an off duty Fire and Rescue officer who was picking up his children from school was able to extinguish the fire before rescue crews could attend.
An elderly woman was attended to by NSW Ambulance at the scene but did not require hospitalization.
Residents of the house were first notified of the fire when their smoke detector went off.
Camden Have Rural Fire Service Senior Deputy Captain David Handley said it was a timely reminder for residents to make sure their smoke detectors are functioning.
"Check your smoke detectors and be careful of candles in the house," he said.
Laurieton Fire and Rescue also advised residents to check their smoke alarm batteries are in date and have been checked in the last 12 months by Fire and Rescue NSW.
