Camden Haven Courier

Residents reminded to check smoke detectors after Kendal fire

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 29 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crews from Laurieton Fire and Rescue as well as Camden Haven Rural Fire Service attended to the Kendall home. File picture, Camden Haven Courier

An unattended candle has set fire to a Kendall home after being left by a window, leaving walls, curtains and belongings damaged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.