Ex-Tyrrell suspect Bill Spedding awarded $1.5m damages

By Miklos Bolza
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:26am, first published 11:25am
Bill Spedding will receive almost $1.5 million in damages over 'malicious' NSW Police investigation. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Washing machine repairman Bill Spedding will receive almost $1.5 million in compensation after suing NSW Police over their investigation into William Tyrrell's disappearance.

