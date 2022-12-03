Camden Haven Courier

Navy flare marker found on Lighthouse Beach detonated by ADF officers from Sydney

By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 3 2022 - 7:52pm, first published 5:53pm
Smoke from the detonation of the navy flare marker. Picture by Julia Thompson

Port Macquarie police have confirmed that the "big bang" heard throughout Lighthouse Beach on Saturday evening, December 3, was the detonation of a navy flare marker found earlier that morning.

