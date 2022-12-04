Camden Haven Courier
Column

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams: free legal diary and calendar for Camden Haven seniors

By Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams
December 5 2022 - 4:00am
The 2023 legal diary is now available for seniors

Avoiding scams, planning for retirement, making a will, or getting financial help are just some of the topics included in the free 2023 Legal Topics for Seniors Diary.

