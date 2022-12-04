Avoiding scams, planning for retirement, making a will, or getting financial help are just some of the topics included in the free 2023 Legal Topics for Seniors Diary.
This helpful diary provides practical tips and information about common issues impacting seniors, I encourage seniors to collect a diary while stocks last.
Camden Haven seniors can now collect a free diary from my Electorate Office at 15 Chancellors Drive, Sovereign Hills or call 65 840977 and we will put one aside for you for later collection.
Seniors can also pre-order a free copy of the 2023 Legal Topics for Seniors Wall Calendar from the Legal Aid NSW website, which will be released on December 9. This is the website for ordering the wall calendar:
Community sport clubs and organisations across the Camden Haven can now apply for up to $9000 to access life-saving defibrillators, as part of the NSW Government's Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.
Medical experts say the first eight minutes following a cardiac arrest are critical, so early access to CPR and a defibrillator is essential to increasing a patient's likelihood of survival.
I encourage all our sporting clubs to apply for these grants, which will help prevent the trauma and the heartache that cardiac arrest can cause families.
Up to $3000 is available per device with organisations able to apply for up to three devices valued at $9000.
Applications are open and close Friday, February 2023. For more information on the program, visit sport.nsw.gov.au.
The much-loved Seniors Comedy Show, which is part of the annual NSW Seniors Festival is coming to Port Macquarie for the first time.
It will be held on Friday, February 10, at The Glasshouse.
Free Tickets are now available to the Comedy Show, which will see the likes of Vince Sorrenti, Sam McCool and Clint Paddison all set to perform.
Tickets can be booked now at The Glasshouse (maximum 4 per booking).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.