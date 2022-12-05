Camden Haven High School were low on numbers, but it didn't prevent them from progressing out of the pool stages at the NSW All-Schools seven-a-side rugby league carnival on December 1.
Played at Stuart Park in Port Macquarie, the Camden Haven school had three teams in action - the under-14 and under-16 boys and under-14 girls.
Both the under-14 and under-16 boys' teams advanced to the semi-final phase before they were defeated by Taree High School while the under-14 girls lost two of their three pool matches.
Under-16 coach Tom McCarney said it was an impressive showing from all three sides on the day.
"The 14 boys won three and lost one in the pool stage before they went down in the semi-finals," McCarney said.
"The 14 boys lost by one try while the 16s went down 14-6."
McCarney admitted it was an unusual time of the year to still be playing rugby league although it was pleasing to see school sport return again after a disrupted last three years.
"The 16s didn't have any subs all day and they dug in and played some really good team footy," he said.
"We had high expectations for the 14s boys because they had a really good side and the two games they lost were only in the last minute and it was only by one try."
The 16s proved to be the surprise packets of the weekend.
"We had pretty low expectations because a lot of our best players couldn't play because of either injury or they weren't allowed from their academies or they were on work placement," McCarney said.
Almost 10 schools across the different divisions took place from Manning, Macleay and Hastings regions.
"There were three Kempsey sides along with Taree High, Chatham High, MacKillop, St Clare's and two Hastings sides so there were between eight and 10 sides in each division," he said.
