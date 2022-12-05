Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven High School make semi-finals at NSW All-Schools seven-a-side rugby league carnival

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
December 5 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camden Haven High School were low on numbers, but it didn't prevent them from progressing out of the pool stages at the NSW All-Schools seven-a-side rugby league carnival on December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.