'Urgent' funds allocated for infrastructure protection along Illaroo Road

Further important works along the Illaroo Road will be undertaken by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
A funding grant of $106,250 from the NSW Government will be used for "urgent" protection of stormwater infrastructure.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said that the funding would ensure "immediate" community certainty.
"This work will provide immediate protection from extreme weather events, while Port Macquarie-Hastings Council works through a sustainable, long-term approach to coastal management," Mrs Williams said.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said the funding will be used to fix infrastructure damaged by recent storm events.
"The protection structure will also help protect the dunes and restore their natural profile, and provide an improved level of interim protection from waves and runup," she said.
"While this work is underway, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will continue to prepare a Coastal Management Program (CMP) to look at longer-term management options for this area."
Eligible councils can apply to the Significant Open Coast Hazards Location Stream of the Coastal and Estuary Grants Program at any time during the financial year for emergency works.
The NSW Government's Coastal and Estuary Grants Program provides technical and financial support to local government to assist them in managing the coastal zone.
The programs objectives are to support local government in managing the risks from coastal hazards, such as coastal erosion, restoring degraded coastal habitats, and improving the health of NSW estuaries, wetlands and littoral rainforests.
This new grant follows a previous $235,000 grant to council for nourishment of Lighthouse Beach.
