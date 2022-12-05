Camden Haven Courier

'Urgent' funds allocated for infrastructure protection along Illaroo Road

By Newsroom
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stormwater drain site at Illaroo Rd has been affected by recent storm events. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Further important works along the Illaroo Road will be undertaken by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.