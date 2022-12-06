They are the two fresh faces about to steer the Camden Haven Eagles Junior Rugby League Club in a new direction.
Emily Hay and Brooke Dunn both have a love of rugby league which they believe will help build the club into the future.
They have a simple goal to achieve before full-time is blown on the 2023 campaign.
"Survive," Dunn said, laughing.
Hay will be secretary while Dunn will sit in the Eagles' president's chair when the rugby league season kicks off in April.
"I grew up in Camden Haven, my brothers played here and they [played with the Eagles] for the majority of their junior life," Dunn said.
"My eldest brother had a couple of years at the Stingrays and my little fella has just started and he's soon to be five, so like Emily, we're here for the long haul now.
"We fell in love with it last year."
Dunn acknowledged the duo were left with little choice than to stick their hands up when last year's committee didn't re-elect for their positions.
"You can't walk away now that your kids have fallen in love with it. Onwards and upwards," she said.
And while they have a love of the game, there are no grand plans in store to shake things up.
"We just want to make [the Eagles] a little more family-orientated," Dunn said.
"Give back to our kids, give back to our parents because it takes a lot of time for the parents to bring their kids to and from footy, so why not give back where we can."
Hay has only been on board for two months, but she hopes things will be "full swing" in 2023.
"I've only just started, but we have a new committee and I can't wait to see it flourish," she said.
"We're here to help the community now and we want to build it up. My kid loves it so we're here for the long run."
