A newly released melanoma hotspot map shows the Port Macquarie-Hastings is in the state's top 10 regions for danger of overexposure to UV radiation from the sun.
The map also shows that 23 of the 25 melanoma hotspots are in regional NSW.
The Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA is number eight on the list.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said with summer now upon us, the map serves as a timely reminder to take simple protective measures when outdoors.
"Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, yet many of us are still not doing enough to reduce our skin cancer risk," she said.
"The melanoma hotspot map shows Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Clarence Valley and Byron LGAs in northern NSW have the state's highest burden of melanoma."
Mrs Taylor said Coffs Harbour, Sutherland Shire, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Tweed and Bathurst LGAs, are also high on the list.
"This should be a real reminder to our regional communities, if you step outside, whether it's at the beach or for a walk to the shops or along the river, apply sunscreen, wear a hat and sunglasses, cover up and seek shade."
Melanoma is the most common cancer among young Australians and the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in all Australians.
95 per cent of melanoma and 99 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers are caused by overexposure to UV radiation from the sun, and can be prevented with proper sun protection.
Professor Tracey O'Brien, Chief Cancer Officer for NSW and CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW says everyone is at risk of developing melanoma, regardless of where they live.
"Whether you live in Ballina or Bondi, if you step outside without taking skin protection measures, you run the risk of developing melanoma," she said.
"Melanoma can be lethal and we need to do everything possible to protect our skin."
Cancer Institute NSW recently launched a powerful new skin cancer campaign targeting the nearly 70 per cent of 18-24 year olds who fail to protect their skin outdoors.
The campaign focuses on the invisible but potentially lethal threat of UV radiation, illustrated through the use of arrows penetrating unprotected skin.
The most effective defence against UV radiation is to follow five key steps before leaving the house:
