On the game fishing front, there are reports from the Gold Coast, Fraser and Moreton Island fisheries that they are having a bumper season on the black marlin. I expect that we are only a few weeks away from seeing a few black marlin further south.
We have had some erratic weather this past week, with strong southerly wind one day and north-east winds the next, the standard summer weather pattern has yet to really kick in. Looking at the long term forecast I think there will definitely be some great opportunities to head out for a fish in the coming week.
In the rivers, whiting continue to improve and the indications are for a bumper summer season ahead. A few keen fishos have been targeting mangrove jack on live bait with a few fish caught this week in the Macleay and Hastings River. They are an extremely strong fighting fish and they regularly find shelter among submerged snags, making them a very challenging species.
On the bream front, a few reasonable fish have been taken from further upstream in each of the rivers, those throwing lures of all varieties report consistent results. Flathead numbers remain terrific with plenty of fish spread right throughout each of the rivers, don't forget that if you catch a dusky flathead over 70 centimetres that you release the fish as soon as possible.
I'm still getting reports of reasonable numbers of school mulloway in each of the rivers. Reports that North Haven breakwall produced some larger mulloway during the swell we had last week on large soft plastics and live bait.
Off the beaches, despite the large swell, a few nice bream and whiting have been active with those protected corners the pick of locations. This weekend the swell is predicted to turn more to the south-east around two metres which should open up some more locations to fish from.
Off the rocks, the consistent large swell has made for a few decent catches of fish, especially around the headlands at Laurieton and Crowdy. Luderick and bream however have been better than expected, with Point Plomer and around the Lighthouse in Port Macquarie worth a look.
Please be careful when fishing off the rocks with this larger swell, make sure to wear a lifejacket and let someone know where you are fishing.
For the boaties that managed to get out for a fish during the week they did find some nice snapper, along with a mixture of reef species on those inshore reefs.
Reports from FAD's north of Port Macquarie are most encouraging with the South West Rocks and Hat Head FADs producing a few mahi mahi, and numbers should get better in the coming weeks.
