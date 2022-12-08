Camden Haven Courier

North Coast Health Connect directs residents to 'right care at right time'

By Lisa Tisdell
December 8 2022 - 3:00pm
Healthy North Coast chief executive Monika Wheeler, Amplar Health chief executive officer Dr Andrew Wilson and Pharmaceutical Society of Australia project manager Chris Braithwaite discuss North Coast Health Connect. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Camden Haven and Port Macquarie residents can now access an innovative service described as a new front door to local healthcare.

