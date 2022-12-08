Camden Haven High School walked away from the NSW schools' state futsal titles champion of champions round in Port Macquarie with an impressive haul of one gold medal and two silvers for their efforts.
They qualified for three finals, but could only manage one win from their efforts at the shortened two-day format at Port Macquarie Indoor Stadium on December 7 and 8.
They will now receive an invitation to compete in Auckland at the 2023 School's Trans Tasman Cup in September or October as one of the top two teams from Australia in their respective divisions.
In the under-15 girls' division, Camden Haven defeated Melville High School 2-0 while St Clare's High School Taree defeated Camden Haven 2-0 in the youth boys' division.
Bellingen High School proved too good for Camden Haven in the under-16 boys division with a comfortable 10-3 win.
A push from schools around the region to hold the event allowed tournament organisers only three to four weeks to prepare for their first competition in three years.
Tournament director Mick Day said the event is normally held in August under the Football Australia or Australian Futsal Association banner, but the 2022 version was different.
"They haven't run this one for the last three-and-a-half years because of COVID, but it came from the schools and the schools drove it this year," he said.
"We don't normally run this level, but the school's contacted us personally and asked if we would.
"I originally thought [the school's] meant for 2023 and within four weeks they all came on board for this year so it's been really rewarding."
Day said the standard on show from all the teams was impressive.
"The standard is good and it's always strong," he said.
"There are schools here like Camden Haven, Hastings Secondary College Port and Bellingen and they all have futsal and train futsal throughout the week so it's part of their subjects at school.
"That's why they're so strong."
Team numbers were down on what would normally compete in the August tournament due to a variety of factors, but Day said a lot of schools hadn't had futsal teams compete since 2019.
"It's a really hard time of year because a lot of schools are away on camp this week, but we thought the schools are wanting it, so let's provide it for them and that's what we've done," he said.
