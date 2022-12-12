Works have started on the multi-million dollar construction upgrade of Ocean Drive.
The Ocean Drive Duplication Project will include the duplication of two lanes to four divided travel lanes from Greenmeadows Drive (south) to Matthew Flinders Drive/Emerald Drive.
The long-awaited 3.4km upgrade will reduce congestion, improve safety and provide a better connection amid population growth in Port Macquarie and the Camden Haven.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC), in partnership with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) and Ditchfield Contracting will undertake the $111 million project over the next two-to-three years.
Mayor Peta Pinson described the project as "monumental" and said it's the largest capital investment of any road project delivered in the region.
"The road that we're going to duplicate is a road of strategic importance in Port Macquarie," she said.
"Until this project became a priority for council, we wouldn't have been able to move forward with it."
Traffic lights at three intersections will replace roundabouts and create better access to Ocean Drive during peak periods at the Pacific/Jonas Absalom Drive, Crestwood/Dahlsford Drive and Matthew Flinders/Emerald Drive intersections.
Upgrades to increase turning and merging lanes at Marantha Place and Greenmeadows Drive (southern entrance) intersections will also provide safer entry and exit points for motorists.
"We're seeing monumental growth further south in the Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills areas and we need to keep up our infrastructure," Cr Pinson said.
A total of $95.5 million has been committed to this phase of the project, with funding provided by the state government ($60 million) and council ($35.5 million).
Cr Pinson thanked Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams for securing a large portion of the funding.
However, there is currently a funding shortfall for the project of $15.5 million.
"Hopefully we will continue discussions about the shortfall. We need to kick the can a little bit harder down the road to make up for the funding shortfall," Cr Pinson said.
Mrs Williams said there are about 15,000 motorists who use Ocean Drive each day.
"I am one of them and from 7.30am to 8.30am it's gridlock in Port Macquarie style," she said.
"It is going to be challenging for motorists over the next two years while this construction happens. We acknowledge that, but at the end of the day we are going to have a fantastic new road."
Mrs Williams also said it's great to see council and the state government working collaboratively on this "really critical piece of infrastructure".
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said when speaking to locals on Saturday, December 10, he was told that the upgrade is "well overdue".
"I think it's fantastic to see a significant investment like this which will reduce congestion for people commuting and motorists using this piece of road infrastructure," he said.
Also featured in the project is an off-road shared user path connecting the Lighthouse Plaza to Greenmeadows Drive, provision for on-road cyclists, koala exclusion fencing and retaining structures to minimise impact on adjacent sensitive environmental areas.
"There are also some exciting active transport options, whether that be cycle-ways, footpaths, a koala underpass, better bus stops and a safer road," Mr Farraway said.
"There is a bit of a funding shortfall, but we're happy to continue discussions with council for any possible funding opportunities that may be there to help cover that shortfall."
To ensure the ultimate project benefits are realised, PMHC is committed to seeing through the delivery of the full extent of works and will engage with all levels of government to secure the additional funding needed to complete the Ocean Drive duplication.
Cr Pinson said the community will be kept informed of the ongoing project.
"PMHC and our appointed contractor are committed to keeping our community informed about the project, particularly households and businesses directly impacted by construction works, which will be maintained on an ongoing basis," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.