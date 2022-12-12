It's that time of year when you bundle the kids in the car and set off to find all the bright, quirky and meaningful Christmas lights in the neighbourhood.
To help you plan your evening drive, we've teamed up with the Kew Corner Store to create a Christmas lights tracker.
Now that it's launched, keep checking-in and click the festive icons to see where to go. You can zoom in and out and drag the map all around the Camden Haven.
You can also check out the Port News tracker if you'd like to venture further afield.
Home owners and business owners can fill out the form below. We will then add your lights to the tracker and to our photo gallery.
Big and bright is great, but so is quirky, original and spiritual - every house and business added to the tracker will go in the draw for one of six $100 vouchers from the Kew Corner Store.
Winners will be announced on December 21, in the Camden Haven Courier online and in our last print edition for the year.
Just a pro tip: brightly decorated homes photograph best at twilight (of course!)
So get in quick to fill out the form below, and let's get tracking!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.