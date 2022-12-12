It's that time of year when you bundle the kids in the car and set off to find all the bright, quirky and meaningful Christmas lights displays in the neighbourhood.
To help you plot your evening drive, we've teamed up with the Kew Corner Store to create a Christmas lights tracker.
It might look a little bare at the moment, but now that it's launched, keep checking-in and click the Christmas icons to see where to go.
Home owners and business owners are asked to fill out the form below so that we can add your address to the tracker and create a photo gallery to show-off your decorating skills.
The tracker will then be accessible only to subscribers - but anyone can upload their details.
And just a tip: brightly decorated homes photograph best at twilight (of course!)
Big and bright is great, but so is quirky, original and spiritual - so every house and business stands a chance.
Six winners will each receive a $100 voucher from the Kew Corner Store. They'll be announced on December 21, in the Camden Haven Courier online and in our last print edition of the Courier for the year.
So get in quick to fill out the form below, and let's get tracking!
