Camden Haven Courier
What's on

The Courier and Kew Corner Store teamed up to track Christmas lights across the Camden Haven

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 21 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six homes have been randomly picked to receive $100 vouchers from the Kew Corner Store as part of the Camden Haven Courier's Christmas Lights competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.