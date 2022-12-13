Camden Haven Courier

Football Mid North Coast hope to employ up to 40 fourth officials ahead of the 2023 season

December 13 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football Mid North Coast are looking to grow their officiating numbers by making them teams of four, rather than three. Picture supplied by Football Mid North Coast

An exodus of referees across the board in recent years has forced Football Mid North Coast to think outside the square ahead of the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.