Bruce Smail is almost unrecognizable in the classic red suit and big white beard.
It's the outfit the Lake Cathie Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteer will be wearing for this year's Santa Claus lolly run.
Having already become Santa for Carols by the Lake earlier this month, Mr Smail said it wasn't the costume that was the secret to becoming Father Christmas.
"Just being jolly," he said.
"Just being jolly and loving the kids."
The RFS lolly runs are a popular event across the Mid North Coast, especially in Lake Cathie.
This year's event will be held on Saturday (December 17) with firetrucks leave the RFS station at 10:30amn to throw lollies to children on the main streets of Lake Cathie.
"It's all about connecting with our community," Mr Smail said.
"We'll throw lollies to all the kids- big kids, little kids."
If you're there you'll get lollies thrown at you."
The lolly run is also popular for the RFS volunteers.
Mr Smail's wife and fellow Lake Cathie volunteer Sandra Smail said that members were adding their name to the list to join Santa on his ride.
"It's just nice to give back," she said.
"Just seeing the happiness that it brings to kids.
It's not much but the kids are so excited to see Santa and we get a kick out of it as well."
Mrs Smail said it was nice for people to see the RFS in the community as opposed to attending a terrible accident that could be the worst day of somebody's life.
RFS crews often attend accidents from structure fires, to car accidents and ambulance assists.
Mrs Smail hopes that events like the lolly run can help children in the community will allow children not to be scared of a fire truck if they see it.
"It's not always bad news when you hear a siren," she said.
"That's the best part, [the children] get used to that and know that there is something good as well."
Firetruck sirens will be on so residents will hear Santa as he travels down Lake Cathie street from Lake Cathie Primary School to Long Point Drive
When asked what were Mr Smail's hopes for the event, his answer was simple.
"Smiles," he said.
"We need smiles, we need happiness so that's what we look forward to."
Lake Cathie- Saturday December 17 at 10:30am
Lake Innes- Thursday December 15 at 4pm
Wauchope- Saturday December 17 at 2pm
Bonny Hills- Saturday 17 December at 2pm
