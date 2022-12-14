Camden Haven Courier

Lake Cathie RFS prepares for Santa Claus lolly run

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Lake Cathie RFS volunteers Sandra Smail, Bruce Smail and Nathaniel Latham are ready to spread Christmas cheer with this year's lolly run. Picture by Emily Walker

Bruce Smail is almost unrecognizable in the classic red suit and big white beard.

