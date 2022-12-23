Residents are invited to dress in their red attire and take to the waves for the Surfing Santas event at Rainbow Beach, Bonny Hills.
The event has been organised by Jeremy Bate from the Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club and will start from 2pm on Saturday, December 24.
The Surfing Santas event has been running since 2017 and attracts a huge crowd to Bonny Hills, who turn out to watch or take part.
It makes for some great laughs to witness Santas getting up to surf the waves, and falling off and landing in the white wash.
Mr Bate estimates there will be around 60 Santas who will take part on Christmas Eve.
"It's a fantastic event to bring the local community together," he said.
Members of the Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club, Mid North Coast Girls Surfriders and local residents attend each year.
Mr Bate said all ages are welcome to participate but young children need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian in the surf.
The oldest person to take part in the event was aged in their 70s.
