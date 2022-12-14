Camden Haven Courier
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Your rolling guide to Christmas 2022 events and fundraisers in the Hastings and Camden Haven

By Newsroom
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mrs and Mr Claus at the Port Macquarie Christmas Fair on December 2, 2022. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

We've compiled a list of community events and fundraisers for our Port News and Camden Haven Courier readers, which we'll make free to all over Christmas and the New Year. To see what else is happening, go to our What's On guide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.