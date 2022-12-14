We've compiled a list of community events and fundraisers for our Port News and Camden Haven Courier readers, which we'll make free to all over Christmas and the New Year. To see what else is happening, go to our What's On guide.
Camden Haven Community at 3 has joined forces with the Kew Corner Store and Sweet Haven Café in Laurieton to assist those in need. With Christmas being a time of family and rejoicing, feasting and partying, holidays and good times, we need to reflect on the many people in our community who will struggle due to homelessness, poverty and loneliness. You can help to alleviate the pain for the guests of Community at 3 by making a donation at the Kew Corner Store or Sweet Haven Cafe. Christmas Tree Baubles are available in each store for you to purchase for your tree with all funds going towards the needs of people in our community.
NRMA Mid North Coast staff are taking donations for their annual Christmas Appeal to support Hastings Neighbourhood Services, which assists families, younger and older people, and disadvantaged groups in the Wauchope, Port Macquarie and Laurieton region. NRMA offices in those towns are the collection points for donations of new toys and non-perishable food and personal items, to be added to hampers. Donations will be accepted until Monday, December 12.
The Wauchope Chamber of Commerce is inviting people to head to the Wauchope CBD on Thursday December 15 between 5pm and 8pm for a night of all things Christmas. Get your Christmas shopping done and grab a meal or drink with family and friends at one of the food outlets. There will be free activities for the kids and people are encouraged to dress up in your best Christmas outfit. There will also be live music and a special visit from Santa. Wauchope CBD businesses have been asked to stay open till 8pm or to light up their windows with festive lights.
The Lorne Christmas Carols will be held on December 17 at the Lorne Recreation Centre, 941 Stewarts River Rd. The event will get underway at 5pm. Bring the family along for a celebration, with games on the lawn, the town band and carol singers. Santa will be there and food and soft drinks will be available to purchase or BYO. More details can be found on the Lorne Local Linkup Facebook page, or contact Jane.
Camden Haven Community at 3 will hold a Christmas lunch for the homeless and lonely on Wednesday, December 21 at 3pm behind the Laurieton United Services Club. For more information, call the organisation's chairman Theo Hazelgrove on 0438 358 057.
Wauchope Country Club is staging Christmas on the Greens on December 21 from 5.30pm. There'll be a visit from Santa and the Billabong Zoo along with other kids activites and plenty of food.
