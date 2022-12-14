Camden Haven Community at 3 has joined forces with the Kew Corner Store and Sweet Haven Café in Laurieton to assist those in need. With Christmas being a time of family and rejoicing, feasting and partying, holidays and good times, we need to reflect on the many people in our community who will struggle due to homelessness, poverty and loneliness. You can help to alleviate the pain for the guests of Community at 3 by making a donation at the Kew Corner Store or Sweet Haven Cafe. Christmas Tree Baubles are available in each store for you to purchase for your tree with all funds going towards the needs of people in our community.