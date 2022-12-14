10 New Year's resolution ideas for professionals in 2023

In the lead up to 2023, make it a point to kickstart your career goals by setting some firm, measurable goals that you can actually track and achieve.

In just a matter of a few weeks, we'll all be ushering in the new year along with all the promises that come with the stroke of midnight. For many, that means looking for New Year's resolution ideas and setting new goals to improve your life and advance your career.



However, if you're like most people, that also probably means watching those resolutions fly out the window before January even comes to an end. So, what can you do to ensure that you don't prematurely throw in the towel? The solution is to set simple, achievable goals that you can sustain and turn into long-term habits.

In the lead up to 2023, make it a point to kickstart your career goals by setting some firm, measurable goals that you can actually track and achieve. To get the ball rolling, we share 10 New Year's resolution ideas for professionals in 2023. Read on to find out more!

1. Make a global impact

As a professional, it can be all too easy to get caught up in building up your career and focusing solely on yourself. However, a huge part of personal growth and development comes in the form of helping others who are less fortunate than us.



If you are a professional looking to make a global impact, look no further than helping a charitable cause. Research has identified a link between making donations to charity and increased activity in the area of the brain that registers pleasure - proving that it really is far better to give than to receive.

When deciding on what charities to donate to, we recommend finding a cause that resonates close to your heart and select from among the charities working in that area. For example, if you are passionate about animal welfare, you may want to consider setting aside a small sum each month to donate to a local animal shelter or even enrolling yourself in a volunteer program to help animals in need.



The options are truly endless and regardless of which cause or foundation you choose to support, your donations help charities work towards creating a society that benefits everyone, leaving no one behind.

2. Refresh your resume

Contrary to popular belief, updating your resume isn't just a tedious task that needs to be done when you're on the hunt for new employment. In fact, as a general rule of thumb, you should endeavour to revisit your resume at least twice a year, especially if you're currently employed. Updating your resume regularly allows you to add things to your portfolio in real time, so you don't forget any important information, including all the necessary details that show how qualified you are.



This will also help to prevent a long headache and stress in the long run, should you choose to seek employment elsewhere. Moreover, revisiting your accomplishments will help you develop confidence and clearer direction in your career.

Not sure where to start? Find out everything you need to know about updating your resume here.

3. Take your networking up a notch

Networking is a critical component of professional growth, no matter your experience or industry. The truth is, there are no downsides to increasing the size of your professional network. If you've been on the fence about taking your networking up a notch, now is the perfect time to do so. Attending networking events, conferences, or even simply connecting with industry experts online is a great way to up your credibility and help you create valuable professional relationships.



Not only will you learn new things and will improve your social and professional skills, but you'll also be able to access new job opportunities, build on your personal brand and gain career advice and support from industry experts. It may seem a little daunting or out of your comfort zone in the beginning, but trust us when we say networking will do wonders for your career and personal growth. That's a promise.

4. Learn a new skill

As the saying goes, no one knows everything they need to know about everything; there's always a way to improve yourself. It is no secret that everyone can stand to benefit from learning a new skill, especially if you are a professional who is looking to further your career and credibility in the industry.



Whether it is signing up for a course, furthering your education or simply participating in industry meetings, there are numerous opportunities available for any professional looking to learn a new skill. Even if you are pressed for time, spending as little as 15 minutes of your day reading an educational article about your specific field or a new study will equip you with fresh, new knowledge that is guaranteed to help you further your professional career.

5. Build your personal brand

When your name pops up at a meeting, what is the first thought that comes to everyone's minds? Would they say, "Oh, reader! She did such a great job on that last project."?



That's your personal brand. In essence, personal branding is the process of defining and promoting what you stand for as an individual. In the professional world, this translates to being recognised for your unique self and skills, and increasing your visibility, access to opportunities, and growth.



This upcoming new year, make it a priority to strengthen your personal brand by establishing and reinforcing who you are and what you stand for in your career and life. You can do this by being deliberate when it comes to talking about your achievements and results, utilising social media platforms to your advantage and creating a strong and useful contact for your industry.

Learn how to network effectively for your personal brand here.

6. Prioritise your health

Whether it's sitting at a desk for 12 hours a day or the high stress levels you deal with as a result of your career, there is no denying that your work can have either positive or negative effects on your mental and physical health.



All too often, many professionals get caught in the rat race, only to neglect their health and wellness. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that this neglect may result in long-term detrimental effects that affect both your professional and personal life.

This is why prioritising your health should be top of the list in 2023. Make it a priority to eat well, exercise and spend some time meditating or giving yourself a much-deserved mental break. Sign up for a yoga class, subscribe to a meal kit, book an appointment with a therapist - the options are numerous when it comes to putting your health first.



Without a healthy body and mind, it is nearly impossible to perform at your best, let alone productively advance your career. Better health translates to higher performance, increased job satisfaction and improved overall wellbeing.

7. Say no to office politics

Are you guilty of being a little too invested in office politics? The truth is, we're all social creatures that are hard-wired for connection. And sometimes, gossip can provide us with a sense of bonding that we all so crave, regardless of whether the conversation is positive or negative in nature.



However, as juicy and salacious as it might be to indulge in Chinese whispers, the downside is that rumours and office politics can have an incredibly negative impact on your relationship with your colleagues, and in turn, your professional career.



In the year of 2023, make a vow to yourself to say a resounding no to office politics. Avoid negative chatter, make it a point to refrain from gossiping and refrain from discussing your personal life at work. Your mental health and your career will thank you.

8. Clean out your email inbox

Just like that old file cabinet or desk drawer, chances are your email inbox is filed with old, useless emails. In order to make sure that your important emails can be found in 2023 and beyond, you're going to have to clear out messages that you've already taken care of. The truth is that too many professionals waste precious amounts of time sifting through irrelevant and useless emails - time that could be used on something more urgent or productive to your career in the long run.



Moreover, if you let your inbox get bogged down, important emails can get lost in the thick of things. If you are guilty of a bursting email inbox, now is the perfect time to get on top of your game by allocating some time to giving your inbox a much needed spring cleaning.

9. Set yourself up for a raise or promotion

If you've been in your current role for a while and are experiencing a bit of a professional slump, there are many things you can actively do to set yourself up for a raise of promotion. Some simple yet effective tactics include tracking and highlighting your accomplishments, improving your skills with career development goals, taking on more responsibility and last but not least, simply speaking to your boss about the possibilities of a raise or promotion.



Yup, we know that last one is a little scary. However, when all is said and done, even if it doesn't exactly go the way you plan, there could be many other possibilities for your career, both within your current organisation and at other companies. So, continue improving on your skills and make it a point to demonstrate your accomplishments and added value. Only good things can come out of it.

10. Get More Sleep

Last but not least, the best bridge between despair and hope is a good night's sleep. Are you guilty of not getting your 8 hours each night? With so many responsibilities and tasks at hand, many professionals fail to get adequate sleep.



Unfortunately, trying to work while underslept can significantly impact job performance. Without enough sleep, processes throughout the body work suboptimally - that includes your brain. So, be sure to make it a point to tuck yourself in for a good 7-8 hours each night in 2023. While you're at it, don't forget to keep the phone, computer and electronics away at bed time. Your body, mind and career will be the beneficiaries.

Learn more about the link between sleep and job performance here.

