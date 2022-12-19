Compassion, companionship and celebration are the three things that's on Camden Haven Community at 3's Christmas list this year.
The local charity will be hosting a Christmas lunch behind Laurieton United Services Club on Wednesday, December 21, for people who are facing loneliness or financial difficulty in the area.
Over the past few years Camden Haven Community at 3 has helped numerous people connect and reconnect with society.
The charity is currently in the process of securing emergency accommodation for people in the local area, where they hope to house up to 100 people who are homeless, victims of domestic violence or anyone who is needing temporary accommodation for three months.
Camden Haven Community at 3 chairman Theo Hazelgrove said Christmas can be a hard time for people who suffer from financial difficulty or those who are lonely.
"While Christmas is usually a time of happiness and connection for people, it isn't always the case for everyone," he said.
The not-for-profit charity supports some of the most vulnerable people in the community who are experiencing a range of issues such as homelessness, social isolation and unemployment.
"This Christmas lunch aims to reach these individuals and offer them some company and assistance during the holiday period," Mr Hazelgrove said.
"Anyone is welcome to come, we have lovely volunteers who will be more than happy to help with any needs."
The lunch will start from 3pm and includes a free meal, support resources such as clothes and blankets, and information to local services. The charity encourages people to stay and chat as a community.
For further enquiries about the Christmas lunch, please call Theo Hazelgrove on 0419 370 076
