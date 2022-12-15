This coaching caper is pretty easy.
Adrian Daley steered Laurieton Stingrays to the 2022 Hastings League premiership in his first year of coaching senior rugby league.
Instead of resting on his laurels, Daley wants to see if he can replicate the success without the aid of an assistant coach after Jeremy Smith's departure.
He's not getting any younger, but admits while he can still move freely there was no reason not to come back.
"I'm getting a bit long in the tooth with age, but while I can keep running I may as well keep playing because you're retired for a long time," Daley said.
"I'll play for as long as the body can let me."
Having a strong support crew on the sidelines made the decision to sign on for another season as captain-coach a simple one.
"There's a good bunch of people [at the Stingrays]; a great supporter base, great committee so I thought I'd jump on board and try and go back to back," he said.
Daley has had leadership roles in most teams he has played for so he admitted there wasn't a great deal of change required when you're a coach.
"It doesn't differ too much to just playing," he said.
"As long as you've got good support on the sideline and people to keep and eye on things you're pretty sweet."
The Stingrays will lose a number of their premiership-winning squad to retirement although the coach was confident in what was coming through the ranks.
"We'll have a strong nucleus there, but we'll continue to build and be pretty strong because the goal is always to win a comp," he said.
Pre-season training is scheduled to start in late January.
