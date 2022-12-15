Camden Haven Courier

Laurieton Stingrays announce Adrian Daley as coach for 2023 Hastings League season

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
December 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Daley will captain-coach Laurieton Stingrays in 2023. Picture by Paul Jobber

This coaching caper is pretty easy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.