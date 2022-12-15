It's onward and upward for Camden Haven's 2022 Higher School Certificate (HSC) students who received their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) today, December 15.
A range of Camden Haven High School students performed exceptionally well after a year that is infamous for being the toughest time in a school kid's life.
Now, many students are looking forward to a gap year of exploring the world or saving money, furthering their studies or jumping straight into a career.
Camden Haven High School student Douglas Falco is flying high after receiving an impressive ATAR of 84.
"I went better than I expected," he said. "I was thinking I would get an ATAR around the 70s, so I'm pretty happy."
Douglas said the HSC experience was "challenging" at times.
"I floated between trying really hard and caring about my results to just stepping back due to exhaustion," he said.
"I just made sure I made time to hang out with friends and do things that I intrinsically enjoy to break up the study patterns.
"Every now and then I would get really tired, so doing something like that would reenergise me and push me to along."
Douglas said his sights are now set on studying music at the School of Audio Engineering (SAE).
"I'm not sure which campus yet, but I'm hoping to pursue a career in music," he said.
"I studied music in year 10 and really enjoyed it, but I didn't do it for my HSC because I was really focused on my ATAR.
"In hindsight I would've loved to have done music for my HSC, but I'm hoping that I can still study it in the future."
Two Camden Haven High School Distance Education Centre students are celebrating after receiving their exceptional end-of-year marks.
Toby Hill, a Macksville High School student who studied Indonesian Beginners in Camden Haven High School's distance education program, came first in NSW.
Amelia Stubbs, a St Joseph's Regional College student who studied Agriculture in the same program, came first in the Diocese.
Amelia said the Agriculture course helped with her ambition to study veterinarian science at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga
"Wagga Wagga is more of a rural community and has a lot of large animals, so that's where I want to go to study," she said. "I do also have a offer for Sydney, but the Wagga Wagga campus is definitely my first preference."
