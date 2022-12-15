Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven High School high achievers celebrate HSC triumphs as students receive their results

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated December 15 2022 - 8:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden Haven High School Distance Educations student Toby Hills came first in NSW in Indonesian Beginners. Picture supplied

It's onward and upward for Camden Haven's 2022 Higher School Certificate (HSC) students who received their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) today, December 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.