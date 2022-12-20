Mrs Claus takes the Australian reins Advertising Feature

Mrs Claus admits to "keeping the Australian route alive" after her husband's recent hesitancy about travelling so far afield.

In a tell-all interview, she said that given the past year's uncertainty, Mr Claus had considered delegating the Australian leg of his Christmas route to a less-qualified elf.

After a tense negotiation, Mrs Claus swayed his decision and effectively reinstated an ongoing relationship with our Island nation.

"They say if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life, and that's always been the case for my husband. I don't suspect he'll ever grind to a halt. But, when he suggested easing his workload for the coming festive season, I had my reservations," Mrs Claus said.

While I may live in my husband's shadow, it is from this privileged position that I can effectively keep the cogs turning. - Mrs Claus

Mrs Claus assured residents it was a matter of proximity, not prejudice, that led her husband to consider leaving Australia, and neighbouring New Zealand, off his schedule this year.

"A direct flight from the North Pole to Australia is nearing 17 hours, but factor in the capabilities and requirements of the reindeer and the time it takes to drop presents off along the way, and you're looking at a very lengthy trip."

"He asked me to assign the job to an elf who usually accompanies him, but I knew that wouldn't be a viable option. Our elves are talented members of our team, but only someone as experienced as Mr Claus knows all the nuances of the role."

When asked why she didn't turn a blind eye to the potential change, Mrs Claus said, "I didn't want to risk ruining a relationship with Australia, my favourite country by far."

"As the years roll by, I have considered, with increasing sincerity, the possibility of relocating to a coastal town there to avoid the end-of-year chaos. The problem with the two hemispheres is my holidays never align with the Aussie summer. Apparently, you swim on Christmas day and enjoy seafood instead of a turkey. Mr Claus always over-cooks our turkey. So much so that I can never mask the dryness, even with copious amounts of gravy and cranberry sauce."

Mrs Claus said her husband respected her wishes in the end, as he knows her behind-the-scenes work keeps their important operation afloat.

"While I may live in my husband's shadow, it is from this privileged position that I can effectively keep the cogs turning. He is the face, and I am the brains."