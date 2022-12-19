Recycling program gains strength to have flow-on benefits for the community

It's a recycling program which is making a difference to people who need it the most.
The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West have been collecting cans, bottles and plastics from Club North Haven to help raise money for local charities, as part of the NSW Government Container and Deposit Scheme.
The program has recently expanded in the Camden Haven by the Rotary Club of Laurieton.
Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West president Meredith Evans thanked general manager Tim Harris and past secretary manager Peter Negus for allowing the organisation to collect recyclables for more than four years.
"Since taking on the gig the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West has recycled more than 70,000 cans, bottles and plastics, which equates to $7000 from Club North Haven," she said.
"These funds have benefited organisations such as Solider On, Hastings Education Fund, Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse, student educational initiatives and international aid projects."
Rotary Club of Laurieton president Nigel Urwin said the club collects from Club North Haven and Reflections Holiday Park in North Haven, in collaboration with the Hope Community (the deposit point).
Proceeds from the recycling campaign are assisting local charities, including Camden Haven Community at 3.
Meredith said she is thrilled cluster partner Rotary Club of Laurieton will take over from where the club has left off.
"To champion the removal of waste from our streets and beaches," she said.
Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West recycled its one-millionth recycled item in July 2021
The club has deposited over $100,000 since its Hundred Thousand Million project was launched.
Environmental sustainability is one of seven core goals supported by Rotary International and its members.
Businesses and event committees in the Camden Haven are encouraged to contact the Rotary Club of Laurieton for a free pick-up of 10 cent cans, bottles and plastics.
Please email nigel.urwin1@gmail.com
