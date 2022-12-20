NSW SES Camden Haven Unit is raising awareness about a new warning system for floods and tsunamis.
The unit invited managers of over 55s developments, nursing homes and caravan parks to an information session after the NSW SES recently moved to the Australian warning system.
The briefing, which brought together managers and representatives from the SES, police and NSW Reconstruction Authority, was held at Laurieton United Services Club on Monday, December 19.
The warning system has three tiers - advice, watch and act, and emergency warning.
There are clear action statements including stay informed, prepare to evacuate and move to higher ground.
The nationally consistent approach is designed to make warnings clearer and lead people to take action ahead of severe weather events.
NSW SES Camden Haven deputy unit commander Darren Mearrick said they wanted everybody to understand what the different warning levels meant.
Another information session for residents is planned early in the new year.
Mr Mearrick said the SES Camden Haven Unit will continue to promote the warning system through its Facebook page. He encourages residents to follow the SES Camden Haven Unit on Facebook to receive up to date information.
Sarah Harvey and Brad Boland were among those to attend the December 19 information session. They have managed Dunbogan Caravan Park for the past four months.
"We haven't managed a park through an emergency, so we thought it was very wise to come and hear from the SES," Ms Harvey said.
The park has an evacuation plan in place. The managers are working with the park owner to be prepared for the next emergency.
The Camden Haven experienced extensive flooding into North Haven, low-lying parts of Laurieton, Diamond Head and Dunbogan in March 2021.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
