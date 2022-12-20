Camden Haven Courier

SES Camden Haven Unit promotes new warning system to help keep community safe

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
December 21 2022 - 10:00am
SES community capability officer Michelle Harris, Kate Macfarlane from NSW Reconstruction Authority, Camden Haven SES unit commander Carolyn Dobson, NSW Police Force regional emergency management officer Glen Burns, Dunbogan Caravan Park managers Brad Boland and Sarah Harvey, and (front) NSW SES Camden Haven deputy unit commander Darren Mearrick recognise the value of the new warning system. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

NSW SES Camden Haven Unit is raising awareness about a new warning system for floods and tsunamis.

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

