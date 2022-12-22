Camden Haven Courier

Lighthouse Beach property's $5.3 million sale breaks house price record

By Liz Langdale
Updated December 22 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 5:00pm
The Lighthouse Beach property has private access to the beach and backs onto the golf course. Picture by Overall Photography

A prime residential property at Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie has been snapped up by a buyer for a record-breaking $5.3 million.

Senior Journalist

