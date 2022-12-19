Camden Haven Courier

Lake Cathie man Ken Newton found safe and well in Bellbrook

By Newsroom
Updated December 19 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 2:28pm
Ken Newton, aged 83, is missing from Lake Cathie. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A man reported missing from Lake Cathie has been located safe and well.

