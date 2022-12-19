A man reported missing from Lake Cathie has been located safe and well.
Ken Newton, aged 83, was last seen at a home on Explorers Way, Lake Cathie, on Sunday morning (December 18).
Following extensive inquiries and a geo-targeted appeal, he was located safe and well in Bellbrook about 7.30pm Monday, December 19.
Police have thanked the community and the media for their assistance.
