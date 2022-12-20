A Merry Plastic Christmas!
Last Friday the Rotary Club of Laurieton presented Aussie Battlers with $2500 worth of gift cards to give to people in need.
President Nigel Urwin, treasurer Ian Jackson, and Rotarian Barbara Jackson presented Aussie Battlers Janet Atkinson and Karen Sparkes with the cards at their new premises in the Bayside Crescent.
The funds came from Rotary Laurieton, the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie and a Rotary Australia Compassionate Grant for flood victims.
Hopefully these will go a little way to helping local people out this festive session.
What an amazing job Aussie Battlers do.
Eve Arnold from Club North Haven worked alongside Theo from Community at 3 to organise a donation of five laundry baskets of non-perishable goods.
The items in the baskets were filled with donations from the local community, members, and staff of Club North Haven.
Community at 3 website for details are https://communityat3.org.au/
LET there be light ... inside and out.
About this time every year, families dust off stored decorations and begin the task of installing their festive light show.
Homes festooned with illuminations in the lead-up to Christmas have become part of the festive tradition, with neighbours competing for the best show.
It all began 100 years ago, when Californian resident Frederick Nash organised the Christmas Tree Lane Show in Santa Rosa Avenue.
Most Western countries are now on board with the idea, with Australians embracing Christmas lights illuminating suburban streets by the 1960s.
Some families have turned the tradition into a community benefit; in 2013, Canberra couple David and Janean Richards set a world record when they strung up 500,000 Christmas lights to raise money for SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) and Kids ACT.
These days there are websites which chart suburbs and streets with the best Christmas lights display.
Everything from nativity scenes (complete with baby Jesus in a crib), three shepherds, neon Christmas trees and simple flashing lights vie for attention on lawns and around homes as families drive by.
A word of caution: before installing your lights, inspect the bulb and electrical wires for any sign of damage or wear and tear.
Don't attach the lights or electrical leads to or near overhead powerlines, power poles or street lamps.
Working safely, set your imagination in motion to produce a light show to make your street proud.
Visit christmaslightsearch.com.au
Mrs Claus admits to "keeping the Australian route alive" after her husband's recent hesitancy about travelling so far afield.
In a tell-all interview, she said that given the past year's uncertainty, Mr Claus had considered delegating the Australian leg of his Christmas route to a less-qualified elf.
After a tense negotiation, Mrs Claus swayed his decision and effectively reinstated an ongoing relationship with our Island nation.
"They say if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life, and that's always been the case for my husband. I don't suspect he'll ever grind to a halt. But, when he suggested easing his workload for the coming festive season, I had my reservations," Mrs Claus said.
While I may live in my husband's shadow, it is from this privileged position that I can effectively keep the cogs turning.- Mrs Claus
Mrs Claus assured residents it was a matter of proximity, not prejudice, that led her husband to consider leaving Australia, and neighbouring New Zealand, off his schedule this year.
"A direct flight from the North Pole to Australia is nearing 17 hours, but factor in the capabilities and requirements of the reindeer and the time it takes to drop presents off along the way, and you're looking at a very lengthy trip."
"He asked me to assign the job to an elf who usually accompanies him, but I knew that wouldn't be a viable option. Our elves are talented members of our team, but only someone as experienced as Mr Claus knows all the nuances of the role."
When asked why she didn't turn a blind eye to the potential change, Mrs Claus said, "I didn't want to risk ruining a relationship with Australia, my favourite country by far."
"As the years roll by, I have considered, with increasing sincerity, the possibility of relocating to a coastal town there to avoid the end-of-year chaos. The problem with the two hemispheres is my holidays never align with the Aussie summer. Apparently, you swim on Christmas day and enjoy seafood instead of a turkey. Mr Claus always over-cooks our turkey. So much so that I can never mask the dryness, even with copious amounts of gravy and cranberry sauce."
Mrs Claus said her husband respected her wishes in the end, as he knows her behind-the-scenes work keeps their important operation afloat.
"While I may live in my husband's shadow, it is from this privileged position that I can effectively keep the cogs turning. He is the face, and I am the brains."
Mrs Claus confirmed that Australian and New Zealand children would experience no disruption this December.