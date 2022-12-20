When Lake Cathie Rural Fire Service crews set out for their annual Santa Claus lolly run, they had no idea they would also be attending to a fire half way through.
The annual Santa lolly run in Lake Cathie began at 10am on Saturday (December 17) but was quickly put on hold when RFS crews were notified of a pile burn at Lake Innes at around 11:30am.
Bruce Smail was the Santa on duty when they got the call.
"We were handing out lollies to kids out of the truck when all of a sudden [we said] 'sorry kids, we've got to go,' he said.
"So we took off in a safe manner and went out to [the fire].
Every time that I've done Santa runs I haven't ever been responding to an incident before."
Lake Cathie and Lake Innes RFS crews attended the scene where a permitted burn had gotten out of control and led to a tree catching fire.
There was no property damage or persons at risk.
Mr Smail who was in a fur-lined red suit instead of his usual fire retardant clothing, took up the job of 'supervising the fire sleigh' while his colleagues attended to the scene.
"We spoke to Lake Innes RFS who were already there, came back to the lolly run and got back into it," he said.
Mr Smail said it was a reminder that even permitted burns can get out of hand and encouraged the public to ring triple zero when in doubt.
"All it takes is a little wind change or a bit of grass that you didn't expect to be in there," he said.
"They did exactly the right thing.
They called triple zero to get some help and what we're here for is to go out and help them."
Mr Smail said the fire didn't put a dampen on the day with the Lake Cathie fire truck soon returning back to the complete lolly run.
The photo of Mr Smail at the fire has taken off on social media where it has been shared on the Lake Cathie and NSW RFS facebook pages.
"It gave us a lot of giggle and a lot of laughs," he said.
"My photo's ended up all over the state!"
As for the lolly run, Mr Smail said that it was a fantastic day.
"Great response from all the kids and the parents," he said.
"They all loved it."
