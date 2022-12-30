FOOTBALL Mid North Coast hopes to start a Zone Premier League Women in 2023.
General manager Bruce Potter said the zone is currently looking for applicants for a single grade competition.
He said there are enough women's teams playing in northern and southern FMNC competitions to support a viable zone premiership. Whether players and clubs would support an expanded premiership is yet to be determined.
"We have A-grade women in the north and in the south. If we can get enough teams prepared to travel within the zone, we could have a very dynamic Women's Zone Premier League,'' Mr Potter said.
"This is something we've been trying to aspire to for the past five years, but we just haven't quite got there.''
Mr Potter said ideally there would be an eight club competition with a relatively even split of northern and southern teams involved.
"Eight would be perfect. Anywhere from six to eight,'' he said.
"Seven with a bye would be also be great.''
He also believes starting a premier league within the zone wouldn't have a detrimental impact on the southern and northern competitions.
Mr Potter admits the biggest problem facing the zone is settling on when to play the competition.
"In the southern part of our zone, in and around Taree and Forster-Tuncurry, they play on a Friday night and they're very comfortable playing on a Friday night. In the north they play Saturday,'' he said.
"So we'd probably look at some combination of that.''
Mr Potter concedes he's only 'hopeful' that the competition would kick off in 2023 - the same year Australia hosts the FIFA Women's World Cup.
"All we can do is put the options there, but at the end of the day it is up to the players and the clubs,'' he said.
"We don't want them not to have the option. But it is very much up to the players and clubs as to whether it is of interest.''
Football Mid North Coast plays in the National Premier League Women's Northern NSW Premier League, represented in first and reserve grade.
This sides attract players from across the zone.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.