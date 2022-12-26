It's been a big year for Port Macquarie-Hastings sports lovers.
In January the year started with a COVID cloud still hanging over community sport, but we got through most of the competitions.
Our very own Chris O'Neil was knocked off future Australian Open tennis trivia questions when Ash Barty took out the women's singles crown at Rod Laver Arena.
Drainage around sporting fields was an at-times emotional topic of conversation until the rain finally stopped, but by then it was too late to save the NSW Junior State Cup touch footy from being moved to Dubbo.
The rugby league community suffered three significant hits throughout the season when much-loved stalwarts Chuck Murray, Dudley Millard and Rocky Laurie all passed away.
Port Macquarie local Tim van Berkel finally got the monkey off his back in May when he claimed his first-ever Ironman Australia men's crown after finishing on the podium numerous times before.
Port City Bowling Club ended the club's title drought when they took out their first state open triples crown in three decades at Ettalong.
Golf prodigy Quedesha Golledge fell agonisingly short by one shot in the ladies Seaside Classic in July before Hastings Valley Vikings broke Port Macquarie Pirates' hearts in a 36-34 rugby union grand final win in August.
Port City Breakers crashed Old Bar Pirates' Group 3 rugby league grand final party in September when they overcame a 12-2 halftime deficit to register a 20-12 premiership victory at the Old Bar Reserve.
Ryley Batt and Andrew Edmondson took home the gold at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships at Denmark while Aiden Nosworthy was crowned the Hastings sportsperson of the year.
In November, greyhounds returned to Wauchope for the first time in 12 months following a $1million upgrade to the track and Anna Gleeson, Peter Vincent and Louise McCourt were recognised for their services to NSW Touch.
Confirmation came through also in November that Ironman Australia would change the bike course for the full Ironman ahead of the 2023 event. The Coastal Premier League football competition collapsed and then Port Macquarie claimed the women's masters division at the NSW Senior State Cup.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and St Agnes Parish reached an agreement on the sale of Tuffins Lane in early December and Port Macquarie Race Club has a new face at the helm with bright ideas for the future.
Now it's time to take a breath, enjoy the festive season and look ahead to a 2023 sporting year that again promises to be a beauty.
Below is a brief look at the year, month-by-month. Enjoy!
