Camden Haven Courier

Share the LOVE project helps people in need

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
December 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Felicity Fough from Share the LOVE project was at the Port Anglican Soup Kitchen for its Christmas event on Wednesday, December 14. Picture by Liz Langdale.

Port Macquarie resident Felicity Fough says 2022 has been a tough year for so many but is hopeful 2023 will be better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.