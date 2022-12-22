Your guide to service closures across the Mid North Coast over the Christmas holiday period.
The operating hours for council facilities are changing slightly over the holiday period, but services are still available.
Over the Christmas period, most of the services are only closed on the Public Holidays.
Council's Customer Service Centre's will have changed opening hours, however our team will still be available to handle urgent enquiries.
The Glasshouse, waste facilities and pools will be closed on Christmas day only.
The animal shelter will be closed on public holidays only.
To help you have a waste conscious Christmas, council is providing extra YELLOW bin collections between Monday December 26 - Friday January 6.
Your collection day doesn't change - so between those dates, you'll have your yellow bin collection week and your red bin week. On the red bin week, simply put all bins out for collection.
Bulky kerbside bookings have closed for 2022. Bookings for 2023 will recommence on January 3 and collections from January 10.
Council's Customer Service Centre hours during the Christmas period are as follows:
Port Macquarie office
Closing 11am Friday December 23
Opening 9am Tuesday January 3
Laurieton office
Closing 11am Friday December 23
Opening 9am Monday January 9
Wauchope office
Closing 11am Friday December 23
Opening 9am Monday January 9
Council's operating hours will be a little different over the festive season.
Customer Service will be closed from 4.30pm on Friday December 23 and reopening as normal on Tuesday January 3 2023.
As all Customer Service staff will be on leave, requests received during the closure will not be processed until staff return on January 3.
During the closure, calls will be diverted to the afterhours service. Please only call for urgent emergencies such as damage to council infrastructure like bridges, roads and water main breaks or impact public health and safety.
Bins will be collected as normal during the Christmas period.
There will be extra waste services as well. Put your yellow bin out for collection both weeks between Monday December 26 and Friday January 6 on your usual bin day.
Remember that food scraps should go in the green bin, while everything you can recycle should be in the yellow bin.
For a full list of what goes where head to Waste
For kerbside bin enquires, including missed collections, please call the Waste Hotline on 1300 342 207.
The Waste Management Centre on Crescent Head Road will close only Sunday December 25 for Christmas Day.
It will then return to its regular schedule of:
Kempsey Library will be closed from 12pm on Saturday December 24 and reopening as normal on Tuesday January 3.
Don't forget you can access the electronic library resources like audiobooks and ebooks from your fingertips while the library is closed.
The Slim Dusty Centre will be closed on:
The centre will return to its regular schedule from Monday January 2:
Woolworths
Most Woolworths stores across NSW will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
Woolworths will also be open on Boxing Day and the additional December 27 Public Holiday.
Different stores' opening times may vary and residents are encouraged to check with their local store.
Coles
All Coles stores will be open on December 24 and closed on Christmas Day.
They will also open on December 27.
ALDI
ALDI will be Christmas Day in NSW.
Hours will vary across Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. ALDI is encouraging all customers to check their website for local trading hours.
Hospital emergency departments will be open 24 hours a day and emergency surgery will continue to be performed over the Christmas/New Year period at Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) facilities.
Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said unplanned or emergency surgery will continue across the holiday period, as will essential procedures such as renal dialysis.
"Emergency departments will continue to operate around the clock for people with a serious injury or illness and those in need of urgent medical attention," Mr Dowrick said.
"For other medical issues, people can contact the MNC Virtual Care Service on 6589 2515 (between 8am and 4.30pm), visit their local GP or pharmacist or call Healthdirect Australia on 1800 022 222 for 24-hour health advice."
COVID-19 testing
For the majority of people, rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be the most convenient and appropriate test for COVID-19.
NSW continues to provide access to rapid antigen tests for the community. This includes distribution of RATs to vulnerable populations through schools, health settings, non-government organisations, and Service NSW.
NSW Health recommends PCR tests for people who are at higher risk of severe illness as they are more accurate and help enable early access to treatments such as antiviral medicines.
To find a COVID-19 testing clinic and their operating hours please visit www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/testing-managing/clinics
Volunteers at Lifeline Mid Coast will work around the clock to provide support to those who need help over the Christmas holidays.
There will be 20 volunteers manning the phones and working in four hour shifts.
Peer workers with lifeline Mid Coast will only be taking the public holidays off so they can continue to provide support to people face-to-face.
If you or someone you know needs crisis support, reach out to Lifeline 24/7 by calling 13 11 14, texting 0477 131 114, or visiting www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp
