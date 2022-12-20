We're nearly there; but where IS 'there'?

Congratulations to the six winners of our 2022 Christmas Lights Tracker competition.
Why do we always feel like we're limping to an imaginary finish line at the end of each year?
Is it because we can't wait to down tools and take advantage of the extended sunshine to hit the creek, beach or bush; or to spend more time with family and friends and share food we wouldn't prepare any other time of year?
Or is it because we're almost genetically programmed to periodically call time on our personal stressors and promise ourselves to relax or do better? Better at work, better at exercising and eating properly, better at managing our finances, better at being calm and kind, even better at keeping up with the news?
According to the results of the last Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) General Social Survey, one third of Australians "always" or "often" feel rushed for time. And almost 60 per cent reported experiencing at least one personal stressor in the previous 12 months.
Stressors are events or conditions that adversely impact our health and wellbeing. It could be the loss or serious illness of a loved one, a redundancy, a move, a divorce; basically anything that causes physical or psychological tension.
Some of these things are sadly unavoidable, but many of us beat ourselves up for things beyond our control. We spend our lives seeking that moment in time when everything will be suddenly perfect. Like pinning our hopes on a Lotto win.
When asked "how are you going?" how often have you replied "nearly there"? But where is there? Is it that imaginary finishing line we're limping towards or that moment when we think all our troubles will disappear?
In Beautiful Boy (1980), John Lennon sang "life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans". It's a credo that's stuck with me since high school. But if there is anything to convince us that all that matters is now, it's the shocking murders of 58-year-old Alan Dare and constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, in Wieambulla last week.
The least we can do in the wake of their loss, is to not wait for a future moment in time, but to consider ourselves already "there".
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Camden Haven Courier
North Coast NSW (ACM)
