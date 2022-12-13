Camden Haven Courier
New 5G tower for Lakewood to target reception blackspots

By Newsroom
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:56pm, first published December 14 2022 - 8:00am
Rod Bucton, Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce; Mayor Peta Pinson; Chris Simon, Territory General Manager Optus and Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie

Optus has switched-on a new mobile phone tower in the Lakewood area, providing the local community with increased network capacity.

