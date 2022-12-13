New 5G tower for Lakewood to target reception blackspots

Optus has switched-on a new mobile phone tower in the Lakewood area, providing the local community with increased network capacity.
The 5G tower is designed to improve the density of the mobile network, bringing improved indoor connectivity, coverage and data speeds.
Optus says that local residents and businesses will no longer be faced with indoor dead zones or have to deal with a bad connection - or no connection at all.
Optus Territory General Manager for Northern NSW Chris Simon, said the "tower was necessary for not only Lakewood but also the surrounding communities who were desperate for a resilient and versatile network to improve in-building coverage."
With no other network investment in the area over the past 12 months, the tower has been eagerly anticipated by residents and businesses.
