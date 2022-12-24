State Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie, share their messages and wishes for the Camden Haven community.
I'd like to wish everyone in the Camden Haven, whether you're a resident or visitor, a peaceful Christmas and very happy New Year.
Thank you for letting me serve you and our wonderful community throughout 2022.
As we head into 2023, I look forward to delivering more commitments to our area and to devoting my energy as your champion locally and in the Parliament.
It's been a very eventful and action-packed year and I know many of you will be looking forward to a well-earned break.
For many of us, Christmas is a time we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and give thanks for the wonderful things we have in life. Be it family and friends, the sports we play, the hobbies we enjoy or this beautiful place we call home.
We should also spare a thought for those less fortunate than ourselves and perhaps donate to a local charity or cause.
It's going to be busy time this holiday season as many people make their way to our region to experience the great lifestyle we have here.
For those who are travelling away, please take care, particularly on those busy roads in and around popular tourist spots. If you're out in the water on a boat or swimming in the surf, make yourself aware of the conditions and don't forget to slip, slop and slap. Slip on a shirt, slop on some sunscreen and slap on a hat.
I know that this will be the first year for many where we can once again experience a relatively normal Christmas and summer holiday season. So have fun and enjoy the time.
From our family to yours, have a happy, safe and holy Christmas, and all the very best for 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.