Camden Haven Courier

Call to roll up your sleeves to give blood donation over the festive season

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
December 24 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeblood Port Macquarie Donor Centre employee Kelly Rees with donor Craig Wyborn (left) and Lifeblood Port Macquarie Donor Centre manager Lynette Cassapi with donor Jordan Pink. Picture by Liz Langdale

Mid North Coast visitors and residents are being asked to donate blood over the festive season amid low stocks of Australia's most common blood types.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.