Camden Haven Courier

Statement on the death of Don Williams, husband of Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams

By Newsroom
Updated December 21 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 1:36pm
A recent photo of the Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and her late husband, Don. Picture supplied by Mrs Williams' office

The office of the Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has confirmed the death of her husband, Don.

